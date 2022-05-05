Knoxville World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday, cycling milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A World War II veteran and Knoxville man rang in his 100th birthday riding his stationary bike, something he does regularly, but Wednesday he hit a milestone.

Fred Webb was born on May 4, 1922. He clocked 75,000 miles on his Schwinn Exerciser he bought 50 years ago and has been riding in his basement ever since.

That’s what he said is his key to a long life.

“If you regularly cause your bloods to circulate quite a bit, I think that’s a--seems like obviously that’s a good, healthful thing to do,” Webb said.

Webb’s more than an athlete, he’s a World War II veteran.

Webb said, “The war is a great experience but you wouldn’t want to do it again, you know.”

He served in the U.S. Army in his early 20s and recalled his time in Germany like it was yesterday.

“I remember turning over here to speak to these boys. And turning over here to speak to him. And turning back over and there wasn’t anybody there. I wondered what in the world happened? Here come this fire plane shooting,” Webb explained, “And I could see his face; he was that close. Wasn’t going very fast but he was shooting and hit somebody right behind me but he didn’t hit me.”

His family said he is as sharp as a tack.

He married his wife, Mary, when he was 19 and she was 16. It wasn’t legal in Tennessee for her to marry so young, so they had to go to Georgia and had a courthouse wedding. Mary died in 2013. They were married for 72 years.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.