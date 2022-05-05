Maryville man sentenced to 9 years in prison for distributing child porn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man will spend over nine years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bradley Dixon, 37, will serve a total of 109 months for the crime, the release said. Dixon reportedly admitted that he distributed the porn in 2016 and in 2020, and admitted to processing it in 2018. Investigators uncovered images and videos on Dixon’s computer linking him to the crimes as well.

After his imprisonment, Dixon will be supervised by a probation officer for 15 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry wherever he lives or works.

