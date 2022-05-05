Advertisement

Maryville man sentenced to 9 years in prison for distributing child porn

A Maryville man will spend over nine years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man will spend over nine years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bradley Dixon, 37, will serve a total of 109 months for the crime, the release said. Dixon reportedly admitted that he distributed the porn in 2016 and in 2020, and admitted to processing it in 2018. Investigators uncovered images and videos on Dixon’s computer linking him to the crimes as well.

After his imprisonment, Dixon will be supervised by a probation officer for 15 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry wherever he lives or works.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Knoxville Flea Market returns to the Expo Center.
Knoxville Flea Market to return to Expo Center this month
A Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks several lines of intense thunderstorms Friday.
First Alert Friday before a drier Mother’s Day