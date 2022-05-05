Oliver Springs woman hospitalized after pedestrian crash
Officers were able to identify a suspect, who is cooperating with investigators, officials said.
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs woman will undergo multiple surgeries after being hit by a car Wednesday night, according to the Oliver Springs Police Department.
The crash happened on East Spring Street around 10 p.m., officials said. The driver allegedly hit a 63-year-old woman, who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via air transport for several surgeries.
Officers were able to identify a suspect, who is cooperating with investigators, officials said.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.