Oliver Springs woman hospitalized after pedestrian crash

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance(KTTC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs woman will undergo multiple surgeries after being hit by a car Wednesday night, according to the Oliver Springs Police Department.

The crash happened on East Spring Street around 10 p.m., officials said. The driver allegedly hit a 63-year-old woman, who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via air transport for several surgeries.

Officers were able to identify a suspect, who is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

