Overnight fire destroys home in Seymour, leaves owner homeless

A house fire destroyed a house in Seymour, leaving one person homeless, according to officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
A fire destroyed a house in Seymour Wednesday night.
A fire destroyed a house in Seymour Wednesday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - A late night fire destroyed a home in the 400 block of Henry Haynes Road Wednesday, according to officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The house was completely destroyed, leaving one person homeless, according to officials.

“Late night serving our community at a house fire in Knox County,” officials with the SVFD said. “Thank you to all the brave men and women who came out to get a quick fire attack.”

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department also assisted with the call.

