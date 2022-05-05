Rising rent prices forced Knoxville family of 10 to move twice in 2 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville property managers told WVLT News between overall increases in the housing market, paying for contracting supplies and maintenance fees some tenants have seen a substantial rent increase.

It’s a trend seen across Knoxville. Housing economist with ApartmentList.com found rent in Knoxville went up by 36.3% since March 2020. Additionally, the apartment guide website reported rents in Knoxville increased 1.4% month-over-month in March, compared to a 0.8% increase nationally.

“Year-over-year rent growth in Knoxville currently stands at 28.1%, compared to 6.4% at this time last year. Rents in Knoxville are up by 36.3% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Median rents in Knoxville currently stand at $1084 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1353 for a two-bedroom,” the report said.

During the pandemic, the costs had some parents like Constance Venable, a wife and mother of eight, having to cut back on activities and figure out how they’d pay rent. At the start of COVID, the family was renting a home that would later be sold by the owner. After being forced out with limited time to search for an affordable home, they moved into an apartment where they’d eventually see a $700 rent increase.

“In the last two years I have been stressed to the max,” Venable said. “We talked about having to split up like he goes to stay at his parents house. Me go to a whole other county and stay with my parents but we couldn’t.”

Venable told WVLT News, she and her husband were lucky enough to find a rental home after given less than two months to move from what they call their overpriced apartment back in February. That same floorplan jumped more than $400 since they moved out.

Knoxville property manager Lacy Mellon said tenants experiencing a similar dilemma should start an honest conversation with their landlord, know their renter’s rights, and remember rent can not change during a lease.

