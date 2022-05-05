Advertisement

Seymour restaurant gives free meals for first responders

Mama’s Kountry Kitchen serves free dinner to firefighters with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Mama's Kountry Kitchen serves free dinner to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Mama's Kountry Kitchen serves free dinner to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than a month since the fire’s stopped in Sevier County, but the gratitude shown by the community hasn’t slowed down.

In Seymour, Mamma’s Kountry Kitchen provided free dinner for the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday night.

“I want them to know how much they mean to us and how appreciative we all are in the community,” said owner Jennie Williams.

It’s a concept that Chief John Linsenbigler understood well, that “firefighters and food... they kind of coincide.”

He said that their volunteer department sent 28 men and women to the Seymour fire back in March that kept crews on scene for three days.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from the fire in Seymour, which made the community even more thankful.

Williams hosted the department for free BBQ, and desserts while they held their monthly meeting.

“It’s great to be appreciated and great for our small businesses in this tri-county area to support us like this, it’s fantastic,” said Linsenbigler.

Wednesday also marked International Firefighter’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

TSWA
Hooker, Harper and Barnes honored with Tennessee Sports Writers Association awards
Staying warm Thursday
One more warm day before cold front brings storms and cooler air
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks several late-week downpours before a cool Mother’s Day Weekend
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks several late-week downpours before a cool Mother’s Day Weekend
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events for you and your family to Find Your Fun