Seymour restaurant gives free meals for first responders

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than a month since the fire’s stopped in Sevier County, but the gratitude shown by the community hasn’t slowed down.

In Seymour, Mamma’s Kountry Kitchen provided free dinner for the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday night.

“I want them to know how much they mean to us and how appreciative we all are in the community,” said owner Jennie Williams.

It’s a concept that Chief John Linsenbigler understood well, that “firefighters and food... they kind of coincide.”

He said that their volunteer department sent 28 men and women to the Seymour fire back in March that kept crews on scene for three days.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from the fire in Seymour, which made the community even more thankful.

Williams hosted the department for free BBQ, and desserts while they held their monthly meeting.

“It’s great to be appreciated and great for our small businesses in this tri-county area to support us like this, it’s fantastic,” said Linsenbigler.

Wednesday also marked International Firefighter’s Day.

