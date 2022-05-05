Soaky Mountain prioritizing safety ahead of 2022 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ten days before opening Smoky Mountain Waterpark, there’s a lot of activity going on inside the gates to get water attractions open, lifeguards and food and beverage staff undergoing extensive training.

As the water gets to flowing again at Soaky Mountain, the staff got excited for a whole new season.

“I am so excited about this upcoming season because we the sun is shining and summer is right around the corner and we’re getting ready to open,” said Dave Andrews, General Manager.

A lot has happened in the off season from plans to build a new water attraction to new safety measures for staff.

Thursday, lifeguards were in on-site training. They’ve been in safety classes since march: learning about everything from water rescues to spotting people struggling in the water.

“We’ve been training with them for quite a while they’ll do some intensive training to become actual lifeguards, and then they’ll do on the site training and learning about the various rides and the pools that we have in the park,” said Andrews.

After a deadly shooting in its parking lot last summer, Soaky Mountain suspended alcohol sales for the rest of the season.

Andrews says alcohol sales will be back this year, but the bar staff has gone through a lot of new training to spot when someone has had too much.

“Our bar staff is gonna get plenty of training on TN and ABC rules and serve safe responsibly and go through all that. You know we’ve got a great team out here in the park and we’re gonna make sure that everything’s run as safe as we can do it,” he added.

This season, you’ll find new shade structures and lounge areas for cooling down. The big new attraction is a first of its kind water coaster where thrill seekers can race family and friends called “The Edge.”

“You’re gonna go down, you’re gonna go up, you’re gonna go around, you’re gonna see some translucent pieces. You’re gonna shoot up a wall boomerango wall at the end with a translucent and a graphic of a mountain to truly make it feel like you’re going over the edge,” he added.

Smoky Mountain officially opens for the season May 14 & 15th. Andrews says those safety trainings will continue through the season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.