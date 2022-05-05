Advertisement

Students accused of throwing UT robot, causing over $5,000 in damage

Two University of Tennessee students were arrested after purposefully damaging a food delivery service robot, according to UTPD officials.
By Savannah Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two University of Tennessee students are accused of damaging a food delivery service robot, according to officials with the University of Tennessee Police Department. It happened on Friday, April 29 near Fraternity Park Drive.

According to the police report, Patrick Callahan and Brock Garland went outside to retrieve a food delivery from the robot. After opening the robot and retrieving the food, both students attempted to shove the antenna of the robot inside the top compartment. Callahan then picked up the robot and slammed it into the ground. This all being caught on camera on the student’s phone, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Data logs from UT OIT were able to confirm Callahan and Garland were in the area at the time of day the vandalism happened. The cellphone video was also able to confirm their identities by members of the Starship Technology Crew.

The replacement cost for the robot is $5,500. They both face vandalism charges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has the latest timing for Friday’s storms, which lends to...
Enjoy today with only spotty rain chances, ahead of a First Alert for strong to severe storms Friday
A University of Tennessee student is facing charges after purposefully damaging a food delivery...
Student faces felony after throwing UT robot, causing over $5,000 in damage
There are 32 recipients from the Volunteer State
A symbol of sacrifice, the Medal of Honor history runs deep in Tennessee
With the exception of the War on Terror, a Tennessean has received it in every conflict since...
A symbol of sacrifice, the Medal of Honor history runs deep in Tennessee