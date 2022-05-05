Video of racial slur prompts disciplinary action by Grace Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A video showing a person dressed in a white robe and mask, shouting a racial slur is going viral on social media.

The video shows a person, who appears to be a teen, walk into a room carrying a chair with the word “GRACE” written on it. Another person walks in wearing a white robe and a mask and sits down in the chair. Someone off-camera shouts “Who do we hate?” and the person sitting in the chair answers with a racial slur, followed by laughing from those in the room.

The video was shared by a group on Twitter called Truth for GCA. The caption from the group says the video depicts students from Grace Christian Academy’s baseball team.

We reached out to GCA about the video and they replied with the following statement:

“The leadership of Grace Baptist Church and Grace Christian Academy were made aware of an incident that occurred. We are taking appropriate disciplinary steps to address this issue.”

This is a developing story.

