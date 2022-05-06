Barnes named chair of NCAA Rules Committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA rules committee has a new chair with a familiar name. The committee selected Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes as its new leader.

As the name states, the committee makes proposals for rule changes, which have to be approved by an NCAA oversight panel, which will meet on June 9. Among the key topics they’re focusing on, flopping or faking being fouled appears on the list.

This technical foul flop rule was proposed last offseason, but coaches didn’t vote to approve it, afraid of the technical foul being misused.

