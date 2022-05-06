Advertisement

Belle Morris Elementary employee retiring after 40 years

By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 40 years of cleaning the halls of Belle Morris Elementary School, Head Custodian Paul Evans announced he would be turning in his keys and enjoying some time relaxing!

“I’m ready to change and do some other things. You know I’ve spent a lot of my life here; it’s time for a change,” said Evans.

Evans, commonly known as “Mr. Paul,” said he started working at the school when he was 22 years old and never imagined he would be working at the school until now.

”I really didn’t think I’d be here that long. The guy, the head custodian that was here, he’d been he probably 26 years when I started, and then I said ‘I’ll never be here that long.’ But he was here for about 32 years, and then I’ve been here ever since,” shared Evans.

Angela Patrick, a teacher at Belle Morris, said she first met Evans when she was just a fourth-grader at the school. Not only was he around when she was a kid, but Patrick shared that he had become friends with her children when they attended the school and now her grandchildren.

” I first met Mr. Paul when I was a student here in 4th grade. He began his career here when I was just a student. And immediately like I see with kids now, he just took to the kids,” Patrick said.

Aside from keeping the school clean, Evans makes time to read to students and play basketball with them before school.

”He helps around the school a lot, and he’s a real good friend, real good person to get along with. People really like him,” shared Belle Morris fourth-grader Isaac.

Principal Terry Lynn Hursey said it would be hard to see him leave at the end of the month.

”He’s funny. He gets along with the students so well,” Hursey shared. “He cares about them so much. He cares about the staff. He cares especially about his job. It’s hard to imagine him not here. I can’t imagine how he’s gonna be replaced.”

There will be a retirement party for Mr. Paul on May 12th at Washington Pike United Methodist Church at 5 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

