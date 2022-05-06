Bobcats hire former UGA, NBA star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Central High School has a new boys basketball coach and he’s a guy with an extensive basketball background. The Bobcats have hired former Georgia and NBA star Joe Ward as their new boys head basketball coach.

Ward was an All-SEC player for the Bulldogs, scoring over 12-hundred points in college, later becoming a second round pick by the Phoenix Suns.

After his playing career Ward moved to Knoxville with the goal of mentoring young players and said, “One goal for CHS basketball is to build a culture where our kids want to achieve. We will encourage them and love on them. Through this we will set high expectations with a strong work ethic of honesty, respect, attitude and integrity. Our attitude will be a reflection of our heart and be exhibited in our character.”

He’ll get that chance as the new boys head basketball coach at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.