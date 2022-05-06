Advertisement

Bobcats hire former UGA, NBA star

New boys head basketball coach at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee
New boys head basketball coach at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee(Central High School)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Central High School has a new boys basketball coach and he’s a guy with an extensive basketball background. The Bobcats have hired former Georgia and NBA star Joe Ward as their new boys head basketball coach.

Ward was an All-SEC player for the Bulldogs, scoring over 12-hundred points in college, later becoming a second round pick by the Phoenix Suns.

After his playing career Ward moved to Knoxville with the goal of mentoring young players and said, “One goal for CHS basketball is to build a culture where our kids want to achieve. We will encourage them and love on them. Through this we will set high expectations with a strong work ethic of honesty, respect, attitude and integrity. Our attitude will be a reflection of our heart and be exhibited in our character.”

He’ll get that chance as the new boys head basketball coach at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Zaida Puni
Lady Vols’ series opener vs. Auburn postponed; teams to play doubleheader Saturday
Large hail was found in Kingston amid storms on May 6, 2022.
Hail in East Tennessee
Christopher Layne Spencer, 45.
Repeat child molester sentenced to 14 years
Roderick Sharp
THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi