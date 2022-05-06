Advertisement

East Tennessee sees hail, downed trees amid severe weather

Severe thunderstorms moved through East Tennessee Friday, bringing hail and heavy winds to counties across the region.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe thunderstorms moved through East Tennessee Friday, bringing hail and heavy winds to counties across the region. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for many East Tennessee counties, including Knox, Blount and Sevier.

Several areas saw damage, including West Knoxville, which saw downed trees. The below photo is from Chestnut View Drive.

Seymour and West Knoxville also saw hail. WVLT News viewer Doug Powers sent in video of hail at his Seymour home.

Pea-sized hail fell near Papermill Drive in Knoxville at the WVLT News station.

