First Alert closes Friday evening with frigid, gray Saturday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues for the next few hours. We’ve already had thousands of power outages, snapped trees, larger hail, and high winds. The most widespread threat is standing water on the roads and the threat of traffic accidents because of the bad weather.

Saturday is even colder - and we’ve been dropping temps. From there, it’s several days of sunshine.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Even with numerous storms so far Friday afternoon, we have an enormous amount of lightning. Hail stones could become even larger Friday afternoon. The threat for severe weather really continues until about 6:00 p.m. We’ll tentatively end the WVLT First Alert Weather Day around then. Even as the storms weaken, flooding is still a real threat on roads.

We still cannot rule out an isolated tornado, especially along the TN/KY state line. Many spots have 2-3 inches of rain so far, and traffic has been a real mess.

To reiterate, storms flare through the rest of Friday afternoon and into the early evening. Rain and isolated thunder continue well after.

Misty weather is here tonight, but this is less inconvenient. The low temp is only 56 degrees. Problem is, most of us never warm up at all during the day Saturday. The high is barely in the 60s in the Valley, and we will probably not hit 60 degrees at all on the Plateau. Light rain is mostly likely in the Smokies, Foothills, and Cumberland Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Happy Mother’s Day. Thankfully, from here onwards, it’s a much quieter forecast. Early morning rain is confined to the Smokies. Then we get some late day sunshine. Despite all of that, it’s actually looking *cooler* on Sunday. The high once looked to approach 80. Now many will be in the lower 70s only.

Monday through Thursday are real “pick days.” These are sun-filled and gorgeous. Highs will be well into the middle 80s by then.

A few more showers arrive next Saturday. This is a cut-off low, moving against the grain, from east to west.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.