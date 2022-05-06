Home for Mother’s Day | Knoxville group pays cash bail for incarcerated moms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The perfect Mother’s Day gift for some Knox County moms won’t come wrapped up in a bow this year. For some, it’s hearing you’re free to go. Incarcerated moms are getting out of jail just in time for the holiday.

Knoxville’s Black Mamas’ Bail Out’s co-founder Pumpkin Starr said the grassroots group raised enough money to post bond for a Knoxville mom Thursday night. Through community donations, the group has bailed out more than a dozen child caregivers in Knox County in the last few years.

Volunteers monitor inmate intake and specifically work with Black child caregivers who’ve been charged for low-level crimes like failure to pay child support or appear in court.

“Most of the time, these are caregivers who live with the children or stilling taking care of them,” Starr said.

They target these individuals as the latest U.S. Census data reports the Black community has the highest poverty rate of 37.5 percent in Knoxville. Starr said their work also comes with a message.

“If they were dangerous to the community, then why is it just money that can bring them back into the community. It’s not about keeping our communities safe; it’s about money,” Starr said.

There’s a push to end cash bail at the state capitol. Some lawmakers believe the method allows loose offenders to continue breaking the law. Others suggest giving some low-level offenders a citation to keep them from being away from family.

The goal is to keep these caregivers out of jail, so the bail-out group connects the offenders to resources like a social worker, housing assistance, or rehab.

