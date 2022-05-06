Lady Vols’ series opener vs. Auburn postponed; teams to play doubleheader Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee softball’s series opener vs. No. 16 Auburn has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The Lady Vols and Tigers will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee will honor nine seniors at approximately 11:05 a.m. prior to the doubleheader. Saturday’s first game will be televised on SEC Network, while game two will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The three-game set wraps up Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

