Local lumberjack to compete on national stage

Maryville’s Adam Lethco competing in this weekend’s Stihl Timbersports event
The winner will advance to the world trophy event held in Vienna, Austria, later this month.
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may not know about him, but there’s a guy in our backyard who’s making a name for himself in what you wouldn’t call a mainstream sport.

Maryville’s Adam Lethco will participate in the first-ever Stihl Timbersports U.S. trophy event on Saturday in Virginia Beach. The event features 12 athletes competing in a relay-style endurance contest.

Here’s to wishing Adam the best, and we’ll be watching this weekend.

