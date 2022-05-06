Maryville remembers local biker while promoting safety

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Harley Davidson in Maryville is more than just a place to buy a motorcycle. For many that ride, they consider it a place where they meet lifelong friends.

Ron Cooper was a friend to many, after meeting people constantly during his time on a motorcycle, which dates back to the 70′s. That’s when he met his best friend Jay Hooper, who now is one of the large group of people mourning the loss of Cooper. Last week, Cooper’s motorcycle collided with a car causing injuries that would later lead to his death at a nearby hospital.

“He attracted people with his red white and blue durag, he attracted people with his long white beard, and then he attracted people with his kindness,” said Hooper.

A father, deacon at his local church and a friend is how many remember the 65 year old. He routinely volunteered top direct traffic at the Harley Davidson dealership when they hosted events, and was a proud member of the Harley Owners Group riding club’s Dragon chapter.

Friends like Anne Caulfied call Cooper a “very special person,” and will remember him as a kind hearted and giving man.

In the midst of tragedy, Cooper’s friends hope there’s a lesson learned as they encourage drivers on the road to be mindful of bikers.

“Three seconds. Look left, look right, look left again before you pull out. Three seconds and you can save someone’s life,” said Hooper.

There will be a celebration of life for Cooper planned at the end of May, with details still in the works.

