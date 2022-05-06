Advertisement

Meet Zeus, the world’s tallest living dog

Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This Great Dane may only be two years old, but he’s already breaking world records.

Zeus from Bedford, Texas is now the world’s tallest living dog, according to Guinness World Records. He stands at more than 3 feet and 5 inches tall.

Zeus’ owner got him when he was an 8-week-old puppy, and she said he was even big as a puppy.

He eats 12 cups of dog food daily and an occasional fried egg.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who died in 2014. He measured at a whopping 3 feet and 10 inches tall.

According to the American Kennel Club, due to their large size, Great Danes are prone to a series of health conditions and typically have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection
An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a...
Dog gets 2nd chance at adoption after family saves him from meat market
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
LIVE: Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths