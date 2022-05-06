Advertisement

Michigan man arrested in Knoxville with $31K in car glove box, faces drug charges

A Michigan man facing drug charges after being arrested in Knoxville with drugs on his person and more than $31 thousand in his car’s glove compartment, report says
Gacolby Moore
Gacolby Moore(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Michigan man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Knoxville with drugs on his person and more than $31 thousand in his car’s glove compartment, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers reportedly stopped Gacolby Moore on Sylvia Drive for speeding, then noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his car. After a search, officers said they found marijuana, empty plastic baggies and a gun inside a duffel bag in the car. Officers also said they found $31,135 in the car’s glove box. Moore also allegedly had over $300 on his person and a key to a lockbox in his “groin area.”

After further investigation, officers reportedly found 1,377 grams of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a hotel room at the North Peters Home2 Suites rented by Moore. Moore is also reportedly a convicted felon in Michigan with charges of felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture of a controlled substance.

Moore was charged by Knoxville authorities with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 300 grams of meth.

