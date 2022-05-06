No. 1 Vols drop opener vs. Kentucky in extra innings, 3-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team left a season-high 15 runners on base Thursday in its first extra-innings loss of the season.

Kentucky’s John Thrasher hit a two-out triple to right field and Alonzo Rubalcaba drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off single to shallow left field to beat the Vols 3-2 in the bottom of the 13th inning.

As called on Kentucky radio: pic.twitter.com/KwG0mrZqeZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2022

Tennessee went seven innings without a hit Thursday. Luc Lipcius hit a leadoff single in the third - the last hit until Jorel Ortega’s leadoff single in the 11th inning.

Before its bats went cold, Tennessee had plenty of chances to plate runners. The Vols left the bases loaded in the first, second and third innings.

On the bump, freshman Chase Burns threw four innings while giving up six hits and two runs - both solo homers to right field in his final inning. Will Mabry struck out a Kentucky batter in the 5th inning before Camden Sewell came on in relief. Sewell threw two and a third innings before dealing with some irritation in his throwing arm and being replaced by Redmond Walsh in the 7th inning.

Alcoa product Redmond Walsh facing Maryville product Reuben Church. The former Tornado gets the last laugh with the strikeout. pic.twitter.com/0xqBGc5ldB — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) May 6, 2022

Walsh - an Alcoa graduate struck out Kentucky’s Reuben Church, who graduated from Maryville in the bottom of the 8th inning. Tennessee’s bullpen was solid all night, but Kentucky closer Tyler Guilfoil was rock steady. The junior right hander spun six shutout innings of relief - allowing one hit and striking out four Tennessee batters.

The Vols will look to even the series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. you can stream the game on the SEC Network+

