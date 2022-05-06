One person hurt in Jefferson Co. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies in Jefferson County said one person was hurt in a shooting in White Pine Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, law enforcement responded to Bridle Way at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting.

When they got there they found someone who was shot, laying in the road.

The injured person was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center Emergency Room.

Deputies started looking for two Hispanic males dressed in all black with a K-9 team.

By Friday morning, one person was in custody.

Deputies said they are still looking for the other suspects and think they left the area; they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story.

