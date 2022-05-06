Advertisement

Pop-up plants and pots sale supports nonprofit Making A Difference

Proceeds will go towards helping Special Growers and their mission to employ disabled adults in Blount County.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special Growers and MilkMoonHouse will be selling plants and pots at Bradley’s Gift and Home in Knoxville from 2-6 pm on Friday. The proceeds from the sale will go to Special Growers.

Special Growers is a nonprofit with a mission to employ disabled adults in Blount County. The employees get paid, earn job skills and gain confidence. The goal is to build up their resume so they can find employment somewhere else.

Six-year employee Emily Knapp said the job gives her a bigger purpose. She likes being able to use her creativity. Knapp is looking forward to the sale. “I’m so lucky to see someone who does pottery and paints because I love painting and you never know, I might bring some home to paint too,” said Knapp.

Bradley’s Gift and Home is located at 141 N Peters Rd.

