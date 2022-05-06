Advertisement

Rehab ‘men’s home’ across from Cocke County school no longer happening

The project sparked community concern from people worried about a rehabilitation center being so close to the school.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rehabilitation men’s home for those suffering from addiction will no longer be built across from Northwest Elementary in Newport. Instead, the group behind the project, Empower Cocke County, will be using the space for family housing.

Empower announced the project change on Facebook Thursday, saying they want to be a part of the community. “Because we very much wish to be part of the Northwest community, out of courtesy and respect for the communities’ [SIC] wishes, Empower Cocke County will not pursue putting a men’s home on the property adjacent to Northwest School,” Empower officials said.

Because we very much wish to be part of the Northwest community, out of courtesy and respect for the communities'...

Posted by Empower Cocke County on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The original project caused concern from community members that worried for students at the school. Lisa M. signed a petition against the original project. “I have nothing against anyone getting there life together. But not that close to a school. Please keep our children and staff safe,” she said.

Empower officials have not released specifics on what the housing will include, but WVLT News has reached out for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Gacolby Moore
Michigan man arrested in Knoxville with $31K in car glove box, faces drug charges
Special Growers employs disabled adults in Blount County.
Pop-up plants and pots sale supports nonprofit Making A Difference
Lifeguards at Soaky Mountain Waterpark are training on water rescues and CPR before the park...
Soaky Mountain prioritizing safety ahead of 2022 season
First Alert risks on this Friday.
Tracking rounds of rain and storms with a First Alert for some hail and wind risks