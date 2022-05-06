Rehab ‘men’s home’ across from Cocke County school no longer happening

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rehabilitation men’s home for those suffering from addiction will no longer be built across from Northwest Elementary in Newport. Instead, the group behind the project, Empower Cocke County, will be using the space for family housing.

Empower announced the project change on Facebook Thursday, saying they want to be a part of the community. “Because we very much wish to be part of the Northwest community, out of courtesy and respect for the communities’ [SIC] wishes, Empower Cocke County will not pursue putting a men’s home on the property adjacent to Northwest School,” Empower officials said.

Because we very much wish to be part of the Northwest community, out of courtesy and respect for the communities'... Posted by Empower Cocke County on Thursday, May 5, 2022

The original project caused concern from community members that worried for students at the school. Lisa M. signed a petition against the original project. “I have nothing against anyone getting there life together. But not that close to a school. Please keep our children and staff safe,” she said.

Empower officials have not released specifics on what the housing will include, but WVLT News has reached out for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.