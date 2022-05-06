Advertisement

Repeat child molester sentenced to 14 years

Christopher Layne Spencer, 45.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A repeat child molester will spend the next 14 years behind bars after molesting a child in 2019, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen. Christopher Spencer, 45, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of violation of the sex offender registry.

Testimonies by Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Jordan Murray revealed that Spencer was visiting the 11-year-old victim’s mother at her home and cooking dinner. When the mother was in the other room, Spender reportedly sexually assaulted the child.

The mother said the child told her what happened while Spencer was outside smoking; after which she made him leave. Afterward, she learned he was a registered sex offender. He reportedly later texted the mother that he had only “tickled” the child and that the incident was a misunderstanding.

“Thanks to the bravery of a child, this Sex Offender will go back to prison where he cannot harm another minor,” said DA Charme Allen.

In 2014, Spencer was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child at a Court Martial in Fort Campbell while he was in the United States Army.

Aggravated Sexual Battery is a Class B felony that carries a punishment between eight and 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Violation of the Sex Offender Registry is a Class E felony carrying a punishment between one and two years.

