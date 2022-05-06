Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol mourning loss of trooper, lieutenant

On Friday, the THP announced the deaths of a trooper who was struck and killed and a lieutenant who died from a medical episode.
Trooper Roderick Sharp and Lieutenant Tim Ryan.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a heavy heart, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the loss of two of its own Friday.

Trooper Roderick Sharp was struck and killed by a driver in Mississippi. The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later located by law enforcement.

“Please pray for Roderick’s family,” THP personnel shared on social media.

THP also shared that Lieutenant Tim Ryan of its Criminal Investigation Divison passed away Thursday. His death was due to an off-duty medical episode, according to a spokesperson.

“Please pray for peace and comfort for his family,” the post read.

Knoxville Police Department officers shared their condolences to the highway patrol following the news of Trooper Sharp and Lieutenant Ryan on social media.

