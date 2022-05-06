Tennessee Highway Patrol mourning loss of trooper, lieutenant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a heavy heart, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the loss of two of its own Friday.

Trooper Roderick Sharp was struck and killed by a driver in Mississippi. The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later located by law enforcement.

“Please pray for Roderick’s family,” THP personnel shared on social media.

THP also shared that Lieutenant Tim Ryan of its Criminal Investigation Divison passed away Thursday. His death was due to an off-duty medical episode, according to a spokesperson.

“Please pray for peace and comfort for his family,” the post read.

Knoxville Police Department officers shared their condolences to the highway patrol following the news of Trooper Sharp and Lieutenant Ryan on social media.

Today, our hearts are with the men and women of the @TNHighwayPatrol, who are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of two of their own. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Trooper Roderick Sharp and Lieutenant Tim Ryan.

