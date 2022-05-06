THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the death of a trooper Friday.
THP says that while Roderick Sharp was in Mississippi, he was hit and killed by a driver.
The driver fled the scene and was later located by officers.
