Tracking rounds of rain and storms with a First Alert for some hail and wind risks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are numerous rounds of rain and storms today. Everyone gets rain, with some stronger to severe storms packing in damaging wind and hail potential in spots, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day from 10 AM to 4 PM.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First Alert risks from stronger to severe storms today. (WVLT)

Batches of rain and general storms are moving through at times this morning, with a warm start in the mid to upper 60s.

Today’s coverage of rain and storms peaks at 80%, but we’ll have batches moving around parts of our area at times, so we all collect rain but some a lot more than others in those downpours. The WVLT First Alert starts at 10:00 AM when a batch of storms starts to live into our area and can ramp up to severe thresholds. Damaging winds, ponding on roads, and even some hail are possible. Just plan on an inconvenient lunch rush Friday. After that, another batches lifts into our area with some more potential for hail and damaging winds. This is why the high today is is 76 degrees midday to early afternoon.

Rain and storms are still around after the First Alert, with a 60% coverage through the evening. Gusty winds also continue to ramp up to around 30 to 40 mph at times outside of a storm.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with scattered rain showers and a low of 56 degrees, but clouds and light to moderate rain on and off throughout the day leaves us with a high of only 63 degrees.

Happy Mother’s Day and good news, the last couple of showers are here early Sunday morning and then the sunshine is revealed faster for the afternoon. We’ll be in the low 70s, which is just below average.

Next week rebounds to 80s in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, and we have a nice dry stretch.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

