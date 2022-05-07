Blount Co. sheriff thanks citizens for assisting deputies after storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A string of severe thunderstorms moved through East Tennessee Friday, bringing hail and heavy winds to counties across the region.

On Saturday, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong expressed his gratitude to everyone who pitched in to help following the storms, which caused multiple downed trees and power lines throughout the county.

Officials said community members helped in several ways, from manual labor cleaning up debris to offering chainsaws and materials. Before the assistance, the Blount County Highway Department and county utilities were overwhelmed for several hours, according to a social media post.

“Tennessee is called the Volunteer State for a reason!” Sheriff Berrong said. “Thank you again!”

Sheriff James Lee Berrong would like to thank everyone who pitched in to help out Friday evening after the powerful... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.