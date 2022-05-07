Crews rescue ducklings trapped in West Knoxville storm drain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County crews quickly rescued several little ducklings stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

A passerby called emergency personnel after noticing a mother duck crying out and calling down to her trapped babies during the evening hours of May 5.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire officials responded to the storm drain, which was located near Loggerhead Lane off of North Campbell Station Road in West Knoxville.

Once on the scene, crews saved the five ducklings by lifting them out of the storm drain and ensuring they were safe.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire just finished rescuing these little babies from a storm drain on Loggerhead lane in West Knoxville. A passerby noticed the mother duck crying and calling down to them and called us to help. #herewhenyouneedus pic.twitter.com/TSYUOHAR6u — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) May 6, 2022

