Little Ponderosa Zoo to host Annual Community Day

The event is free and located at 629 Granite Road.
The Annual Community Day will be held Saturday, May 7.
The Annual Community Day will be held Saturday, May 7.(Little Ponderosa Zoo)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo will host a fun-filled day for families across East Tennessee Saturday.

The Clinton zoo will host it’s Annual Community Day on May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Employees said there would be live music, inflatables, food, hand feeding, pony rides, and various animals and vendors for those at the zoo to enjoy. According to a spokesperson, the zoo’s Cookshack will also be at the event.

The appreciation day was created to give back to the community that supports the zoo year-round. A spokesperson said the zoo was excited to continue the tradition that was near Founder James Cox’s heart. He died in 2021.

“James was just all about the community. He loved to come up with different programs to help the community,” James Axmacher, a pharmacist at Apple Discount Drugs, told WVLT News about Cox.

The event is free and located at 629 Granite Road.

We are super excited to continue this tradition at the Zoo and Rescue that was near and dear to James's heart. He loved...

Posted by The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Monday, April 18, 2022

