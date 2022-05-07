Mayor Jacobs proposes Knox County Budget, doesn’t plan to raise taxes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs unveiled his proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, totaling $954 million.

The Mayor’s office highlights county dollars going towards items like $3 million for school security upgrades, $11 million for 32 new classrooms at Hardin Valley Academy, $3 million for a new Farragut Elementary School, and 4% raises for teachers.

During his re-election campaign, Sheriff Tom Spangler said he would seek raises and higher pay for department employees to attract and hire quality candidates.

This budget sets aside $96 million for the sheriff’s office, which would include 6% raises for KCSO employees with ranks of captain and below.

Other pieces to come from the fund were $16.7 million for new roads and safety improvements, new playground equipment purchases, and 4% raises for general government employees.

In May, the Knox County Commission will hold public hearings on Mayor Jacobs’ proposed budget. They will have the final say if this budget is the county’s final budget by the beginning of the new fiscal year.

The fiscal year starts July 1st.

