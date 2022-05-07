Neighbors call for change as Gleason Drive flooding continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tae Kim said he didn’t see the “road closed” sign that had fallen down when he was driving across Gleason Drive Friday.

“I saw other cars going through and I thought I could make it as well,” said Kim.

He soon realized that he wasn’t going to make it when his car stalled in the middle of a pool of water.

“If I saw that sign and I saw the road was closed like I would not have entered,” said Kim as he realized that his car would need to be towed after it wouldn’t start.

He’s not the only one to notice the dangers of a flooded Gleason Drive. Amanda Goodman lives just feet from where the flooding occurs. She said she has seen cars get stuck there all the time.

Goodman continued by saying she guesses that there had been at least 15 cars get towed or totaled from floodwaters in the last month alone.

Neighbors said they’ve seen an uptick in flooding in the last month after they said the Knoxville Utilities Board finished a project in the area. WVLT News reached out to a KUB spokesperson, who said they worked on a sewer line this Spring but didn’t touch any of the storm drains and lines.

“It didn’t happen before KUB did their work, and now it’s happening,” said resident Dolores Miller.

While the cause of the increased flooding remains unclear, neighbors nearby hope to see it come to a quick end after seeing its impacts firsthand.

“I’ve been late to work; my husband has been late to work because we can’t get out of our driveway,” said Goodman.

In the meantime, as those that live nearby look for answers, they urge caution on the roadways after seeing too many people get stuck in what they feel is an avoidable situation.

WVLT News also reached out to the City of Knoxville for additional information but has not heard back.

