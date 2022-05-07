Advertisement

New video of Vicky White released

The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
By Nick Kremer and D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, the hotel she was staying at was reportedly very close to where the getaway car was parked.

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

Singleton says this does nothing to help their overall progress in the investigation, but they remain hopeful in their pursuit.

“I think they’re very optimistic. I think we’re all frustrated we haven’t already located them,” Singleton said. “There are a lot of dynamics to this case and they’re working diligently but I think they’re very optimistic that we’re going to get them.”

Vicky White stayed in the Quality Inn for two days before her disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Research Vineyard at Pellissippi State will help vineyards expand their grape production in...
Vineyard research project to help Tennessee wine industry
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee, Hiwassee rivers open after fire at whitewater center
File photo: Crews search for missing child in Big South Fork National Park (Canva)
Big South Fork offering help reaching remote cemeteries
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
CATCH UP QUICK
Catch up Quick