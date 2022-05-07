New video of Vicky White released

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, the hotel she was staying at was reportedly very close to where the getaway car was parked.

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

Singleton says this does nothing to help their overall progress in the investigation, but they remain hopeful in their pursuit.

“I think they’re very optimistic. I think we’re all frustrated we haven’t already located them,” Singleton said. “There are a lot of dynamics to this case and they’re working diligently but I think they’re very optimistic that we’re going to get them.”

Vicky White stayed in the Quality Inn for two days before her disappearance.

