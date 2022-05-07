No. 12 Lady Vols clinch double-bye with Senior Day wins over No. 16 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee softball claimed both games of a doubleheader against No. 16 Auburn Saturday to lock up a top-4 seed and a double-bye to the upcoming SEC Tournament.

The Lady Vols topped the Tigers 5-2 in game one before rounding out the day with a 7-4 victory featuring four home runs. The two wins secured UT’s fifth SEC series victory of the 2022 campaign.

Tennessee secures at least a No. 4 seed and a double bye in the upcoming SEC tournament. https://t.co/wR6OaemMPN — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) May 7, 2022

Right-handed pitcher Ashley Rogers gave the Big Orange faithful a performance to remember after being recognized for her senior day prior to first pitch. The Athens product spun a complete game to open the twin bill with a two-run, four-hit outing against the Tigers.

In game two, Zaida Puni kept Tennessee’s chances at the SEC second seed alive, launching a pair of homers in the 7-4 win. The sophomore punished the Tigers, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored. The explosion was Puni’s first career multi-homer game and second four-RBI game this season. Puni also tied Kiki Milloy for the team lead in season homers at 14 each.

Senior shortstop Ivy Davis left her mark on the games as well, going a combined 2-for-5 with two home runs, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

A win on Sunday and an Alabama loss would give Tennessee the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC tournament in Gainesville, Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

