No one injured after vacant house catches fire in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fortunately, no one was injured in a house fire in Halls Saturday.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire on Maynardville Highway near Gray Road, spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

Down a long driveway with trees and debris, crews discovered an unoccupied house fully engulfed in flames. Bagwell said the second floor was falling into the basement once they were on the scene.

“Crews kept the operation defensive for the safety of the fire personnel,” Bagwell shared. “According to the owner, the house has been vacant for years.”

In photos, the house appeared destroyed, with only the chimney and a wall standing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

