Rain suspends Tennessee-Kentucky game in 8th; will resume Saturday at 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s baseball game between top-ranked Tennessee and Kentucky was suspended because of rain and lightning in the Lexington area.

The game - which Kentucky led 4-2 with one out in the top of the eighth inning - will pick back up Saturday at 2 p.m.

The series finale - a seven inning contest - will start 40 minutes after Friday’s suspended game ends.

