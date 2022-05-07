Advertisement

Rain suspends Tennessee-Kentucky game in 8th; will resume Saturday at 2 p.m.

The series finale - a seven inning contest - will start 40 minutes after Friday’s suspended game ends.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Kentucky vs. Tennessee(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s baseball game between top-ranked Tennessee and Kentucky was suspended because of rain and lightning in the Lexington area.

The game - which Kentucky led 4-2 with one out in the top of the eighth inning - will pick back up Saturday at 2 p.m.

The series finale - a seven inning contest - will start 40 minutes after Friday’s suspended game ends.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Lumberjack
Local lumberjack to compete on national stage
Zaida Puni
Lady Vols’ series opener vs. Auburn postponed; teams to play doubleheader Saturday
New boys head basketball coach at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee
Bobcats hire former UGA, NBA star
Chase Burns
No. 1 Vols drop opener vs. Kentucky in extra innings, 3-2