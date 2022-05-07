A long shot; Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rich Strike has won the 148th Kentucky Derby. The race went underway at 6:57 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs.

Epicenter placed and Zandon finished in third.

The Derby returned to normal after two years of COVID-19 pandemic adjustments.

The winning horse had an 80-1 odds to win, the second longest shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

The owners of Rich Strike didn’t learn he was eligible to race until 30 minutes before Friday’s deadline.

