Scattered rain and cooler on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning. The heaviest rainfall is behind us from Friday’s nasty storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon. We’re much cooler than our normal high of 77.

Highs on Saturday will be near 63 in Knoxville to 59 in Crossville.

Tonight, we’ll have limited rain chances and temperatures near 49 to start Sunday. Make sure you have your sweater or jacket handy as you set out the door for church.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overall Mother’s Day afternoon should be really nice with a light north wind at 5 mph and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Staying dry for much of the next week. We’re also warming up as well with the sunshine comes temperatures hanging in the 80s. We’ll warm to the mid 80s for the end of the week.

Our next real nrain chance is back in the forecast for Saturday.

