Sunshine returns just in time for Mother’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds linger a little bit into Sunday morning, but sunshine looks to return quickly just in time for Mother’s Day! Temperatures remain a little cooler, but a big warm-up is on the way.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly cloudy skies linger overnight with a very small chance for spotty rain. Temperatures drop to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning with some patchy fog. I would have the light jacket or sweater heading out to church Sunday morning.

We’ll start out Mother’s Day with a mixture of sun and clouds but those mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours! Temperatures are a little bit cooler with a high near 72 degrees, but a warming trend starts Monday and continues throughout the week.

Mild Mother's Day (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The new week features lots of sunshine and warm temperatures!

Monday highs will get near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We’ll climb to the low to mid-80s by the middle of the week with the sunny skies and dry weather continuing as well. Humidity starts to build by mid-week as well.

Our next best chance for rain doesn’t come until next weekend. Enjoy!

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

