Tenn. man, two others indicted for assaulting officer during Capitol Riot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingsport man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Albuquerque Head, 42, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers in the District of Columbia this week, officials said. According to court documents, the man was among other rioters who also participated in the assault of law enforcement officers.

“At approximately 3:14 p.m., Head joined rioters in the archway pushing against the police line,” the DOJ stated. “He advanced into the tunnel area of the archway to the front of the mob, took riot shields from other rioters, and then used them to strike at the police.”

Just a minute later, he reportedly used the shield to push against officers and, at one point, struck an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department. Minutes later, the DOJ said he wrapped his arm around an officer’s neck and pulled him into the crowd, yelling, “I got one!” Officials said for approximately 25 seconds, Head pulled him further into the crowd while the officer attempted to break free.

The assault reportedly continued after the officer broke free from Head’s grasp.

“After the officer pushed away from Head, rioters assaulted, tased, and robbed the officer of his badge and radio while he was in the mob. He was threatened, kicked, punched, pushed, grabbed, and hit with objects by the crowd,” the DOJ stated. “The MPD officer was wearing a uniform, marked helmet, and tactical vest during the assault.”

Head was indicted and arrested in April 2021 and will be sentenced in September 2022. Two other co-defendants accused of participating in the same attack were also indicted.

One co-defendant, Kyle Young, 38, of Redfield, Iowa, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He will be sentenced on Aug. 25, 2022. The DOJ release stated that the other co-defendant, Thomas F. Sibick, 36, of Buffalo, New York, has pleaded not guilty.

The case was investigated by the MPD and the FBI’s Washington and Knoxville Field Offices.

On Thursday, a Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

