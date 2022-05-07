Advertisement

Top-ranked Vols drop first series of season at Kentucky, 5-2

Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s bats continued to struggle Friday into Saturday afternoon as the top-ranked Vols fell to Kentucky 5-2, in Game 2 of its series in Lexington.

The game was delayed nearly two hours before a pitch was thrown because of lightning in the area Friday. The game was later suspended in the eighth inning because of rain. It picked back up Saturday afternoon with the Vols trailing 4-2.

Tennessee couldn’t rally Saturday and the team suffered back to back SEC losses for the first time since being swept at Arkansas in 2019. Kentucky’s two wins handed the Vols their first series loss of the season.

With the Game 2 loss, the Vols had their streak of consecutive road series wins snapped at 10. Tennessee had won nine straight SEC road series entering the weekend, including sweeps in all three prior road series this season.

