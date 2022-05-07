UT Chancellor Donde Plowman to receive $160K raise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman will receive a $160,000 increase to her existing annual salary, according to a report by the UT Daily Beacon.

UT System President Randy Boyd reportedly announced the raise at the UT Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting held on May 6. The president said that Plowman was well deserving of the extra salary, noting that enrollment growth at the university had increased in the past five years, going from the lowest in the SEC to the highest, the report stated.

“In my opinion, our chancellor is one of the best in the country, if not the best in the country. And she is doing an incredible job,” Boyd reportedly said. “We are now number one in growth and admissions, and that goes with the fact that we have a great leader in place here.”

According to the report, he also said the university had entered its “greatest decade.”

Plowman’s raise will take her annual $660,000 salary to $820,000 per year. With the new raise, the chancellor will fall in the 75th percentile for university chancellors nationwide, Boyd stated at the meeting, according to the UT Daily Beacon.

The report noted that Boyd was able to implement the salary increase without the board’s approval first, citing UT policy.

Plowman was hired as UTK’s chancellor in April of 2019. The increase is set to begin on July 1.

