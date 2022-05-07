Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates TSU graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at Tennessee State University’s Commencement Ceremony Saturday.

Vice President Harris was joined by TSU President Glenda Glover, Mayor Randall Woodfin, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper. TSU officials said Harris would also be awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Laws.

In her address to graduates, Vice President Harris discussed how the world needs them and their individual perspectives to help shape the principles that will define the future. She also added how her own experiences from being a fellow graduate of a Historically Black College or University had influenced the way she views the world.

“I stand before you today – as the Vice President of the United States of America and as a proud graduate of an HBCU – to say: There is no limit to your capacity for greatness. There is no obstacle you cannot overcome. There is no barrier you cannot break,” Vice President Harris remarked in her speech.

As a graduate of Howard University, Vice President Harris said she understands first-hand the critical role of HBCUs in strengthening the United States and developing future leaders and has prioritized visiting HBCUs and meeting with their leaders.

Other colleges Vice President Harris has visited include Hampton University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Howard University. As recently as this month, met with Thurgood Marshall Fund Presidents and Chancellors.

“Each of you has your own story. Your own way of looking at the world, shaped by every moment that brought you to this point,” Vice President Harris said. “I was around your age when I made the decision that I wanted to take on systemic problems from inside the system. That I would seek solutions through the lens of my own experiences and perspectives. That I wanted – that I needed – to be in the rooms where decisions were being made. Graduates, you stand on the brink of a new frontier and we need you in the room helping to make those decision.”

TSU’s Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree recognizes individuals who inspire others, personify excellence, integrity, and commitment, and enhance the public good.

“Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the first female and first person of color in her capacity as the Vice President of the United States of America, and as such makes her an excellent recipient for this award,” TSU officials said. “For these accomplishments and more, Vice President Harris will be presented with the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.”

Other notable recipients of TSU’s Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters include Coach Ed Temple, TSU and Olympic Track and Field Coach, considered the greatest track and field coach of all times; Rev. Al Sharpton, Civil Rights Leader and Motivational Speaker; and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Author, and Motivational Speaker.

“I want you to always remember that you are not alone. That you come from people. That you come with people. Because I promise you, there will be a time when you walk into a boardroom, or a courtroom, or maybe even the Situation Room. You will walking into the room and find that you are the only person there who looks like you or has had your life experience. At that moment, you must remember you are not in that room alone.” Vice President Harris said in her speech.

