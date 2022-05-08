Car crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.

At 1:54 am a Jeep Grand Cherokee left W. Summit Hill Ave and crashed through our museum located in the front yard of KFD headquarters station. The MVA did major damage to our building. Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged. The driver was not injured. pic.twitter.com/Ukbf9hJk5k — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 8, 2022

It happened at approximately 1:54 Sunday morning.

Officials said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee left West Summit Hill Avenue and crashed through the museum located in the front yard of KFD Headquarters. The crash caused significant damage to the building, but the Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged, according to officials.

The driver was uninjured.

