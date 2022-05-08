Car crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum
Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
It happened at approximately 1:54 Sunday morning.
Officials said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee left West Summit Hill Avenue and crashed through the museum located in the front yard of KFD Headquarters. The crash caused significant damage to the building, but the Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged, according to officials.
The driver was uninjured.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.