Getting on a warm and dry stretch for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunny skies really return Monday and stick around for the majority of the new week! We’ll get on a dry stretch as well, so enjoy!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to break apart tonight with more partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to near 51 degrees by Monday morning.

We’ll see very few clouds early Monday morning with those sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day! Highs will get near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry and sunny weather continues Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll go from the low 80s to the mid-80s heading towards the end of the week.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with some spotty showers and storms. The next best chance for rain doesn’t come until next weekend. Saturday’s chances look to be more in the later afternoon and evening. It looks like our next cold front doesn’t arrive until later Sunday into Monday.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

