Knoxville store sells winning ‘Lotto America’ ticket

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Fuel Center, located at 3106 McKamey Road in Knoxville.
(KCRG)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check your numbers! A Tennessee lottery player in Knoxville won $40,000 Saturday night, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The Lotto American winner matched five white ball numbers, which resulted in a $20,000 prize. However, since the player chose the All Star Bonus feature for an extra $1 and the bonus number was two, the prize doubled to $40,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Fuel Center, located at 3106 McKamey Road in Knoxville. The white ball numbers drawn were 18, 32, 43, 48, 51.

The Lotto America jackpot now stands at $13.35 million. No additional information will be available until the prize is claimed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

