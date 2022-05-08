Advertisement

No. 1 Vols avoid sweep with 7-2 win over Kentucky

Jordan Beck put the game away with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Vols a five-run lead.
Drew Beam
Drew Beam(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven players recorded a hit for Tennessee to help the Vols avoid a sweep with a 7-2 win over Kentucky Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Drew Beam and Redmond Walsh combined to hold the Wildcats to two runs on six hits while Tennessee scored its seven runs on nine hits - including two home runs.

Tennessee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a pair of hits by Jorel Ortega and Drew Gilbert. Ortega singled up the middle with one out and came all the way around to score on a double to center field by Gilbert with two outs.

Jordan Beck put the game away with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Vols a five-run lead.

Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for four home games next week, starting with a midweek contest against Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Kentucky Derby alternate Rich Strike works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in...
A long shot; Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby
Zaida Puni
No. 12 Lady Vols clinch double-bye with Senior Day wins over No. 16 Auburn
Vol baseball
Top-ranked Vols drop first series of season at Kentucky, 5-2
Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Rain suspends Tennessee-Kentucky game in 8th; will resume Saturday at 2 p.m.