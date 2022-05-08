No. 1 Vols avoid sweep with 7-2 win over Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven players recorded a hit for Tennessee to help the Vols avoid a sweep with a 7-2 win over Kentucky Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Drew Beam and Redmond Walsh combined to hold the Wildcats to two runs on six hits while Tennessee scored its seven runs on nine hits - including two home runs.

Tennessee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a pair of hits by Jorel Ortega and Drew Gilbert. Ortega singled up the middle with one out and came all the way around to score on a double to center field by Gilbert with two outs.

Jordan Beck put the game away with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Vols a five-run lead.

Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for four home games next week, starting with a midweek contest against Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

