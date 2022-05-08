Seymour group helps to make final wishes come true for the terminally ill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee non-profit A Heart’s Desires Foundation helps make people with terminal illnesses’ final wishes in life a reality. The founder, Jeff Cronin, said a wish isn’t too big or too small as long as it’s a lasting memory.

“It’s such a huge moment just to say I know you’re dying but were going to help you through this and it can be something small or something big because everyone that’s involved gains something through it,” Cronin said.

Cronin got the idea for his foundation from his mother after granting her final wish before she passed away in 2019 of ALS.

“I watched her deteriorate quite rapidly over a short period of time,” Cronin said.

His mother’s final wish was to drive through the Smoky Mountains one last time in a Mercedes. A type of car Cronin’s dad wanted to get his mom, but was never able to afford.

“The idea was if we could take her for that ride in that Mercedes then that is something we’d all remember more than the suffering,” Cronin said.

Cronin turned this just from his family to helping several in East Tennessee. Just weeks ago, Cronin helped provide a camper to a man with ALS so he and his family could take a trip to the Grand Canyon. Whenever Cronin provides a wish, his thoughts always go back to his mom, especially on Mother’s Day.

“I just kneeled down by my mom’s headstone and just told her we’re doing it. We’re making this happen,” Cronin said.

Cronin said the foundation mostly facilitates wishes. The goal is to continue providing more wishes after getting more grants and funding. For more information on how to help, you can visit the foundation’s page here.

