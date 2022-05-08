Advertisement

Veteran, first responders raise money through softball game

Sevierville Police Department officers and veterans took part in a charity softball game at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.
Local Charity softball game
Local Charity softball game(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officers and veterans took part in a charity softball game at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.

The parking lot was filled with static displays including military, fire, and police vehicles, and even a Black Hawk Helicopter which flew over Smokies Stadium before the start of the game.

“It was so loud, I had to put my hands up to my ears. It was a deafening roar” said WWII veteran Clayton Narveson.

All the profits from the event benefitted the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team. The non-profit’s mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities.

The game also included a special guest performance from Joe Everson. He sang a song while simultaneously painting a portrait of a bald eagle all while the canvas was facing upside down. He said he was doing it to pay tribute to his family with ties to the military.

“I’ve always loved singing. I’ve always loved painting. I’ve loved basically all of the arts,” said Everson.

Everson first started his artwork as a way to honor his cousin who died in Vietnam.

If you weren’t able to attend the event Saturday, you can still donate to the cause online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

The report noted that System President Randy Boyd was able to implement the salary increase...
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman to receive $160K raise
Down a long driveway with trees and debris, crews discovered an unoccupied house fully engulfed...
No one injured after vacant house catches fire in Halls
Kentucky Derby alternate Rich Strike works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in...
A long shot; Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby
Zaida Puni
No. 12 Lady Vols clinch double-bye with Senior Day wins over No. 16 Auburn