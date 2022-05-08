Veteran, first responders raise money through softball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officers and veterans took part in a charity softball game at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.

The parking lot was filled with static displays including military, fire, and police vehicles, and even a Black Hawk Helicopter which flew over Smokies Stadium before the start of the game.

“It was so loud, I had to put my hands up to my ears. It was a deafening roar” said WWII veteran Clayton Narveson.

All the profits from the event benefitted the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team. The non-profit’s mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities.

The game also included a special guest performance from Joe Everson. He sang a song while simultaneously painting a portrait of a bald eagle all while the canvas was facing upside down. He said he was doing it to pay tribute to his family with ties to the military.

“I’ve always loved singing. I’ve always loved painting. I’ve loved basically all of the arts,” said Everson.

Everson first started his artwork as a way to honor his cousin who died in Vietnam.

If you weren’t able to attend the event Saturday, you can still donate to the cause online.

